Google unveiled the initial beta version of Android 14 QPR3 last week. It seems that an even more significant milestone could be imminent this week. The debut of the first developer preview for Android 15 might be the next possible launch by Google this week.

As per a comment in the Android Open-Source Project (AOSP) by a Google developer, the schedule indicates the release of Android 15 Developer Preview 1 on Thursday, February 15. The comment refers to Android 15 as “Android V,” denoting its position in the alphabetical order of the Android version series. Internally, it is coded “Vanilla Ice Cream,” although publicly, it is anticipated that Google will officially brand it as Android 15.

“Makes sense, but there is no guarantee that Constants wouldn’t change in next android, as they are not public.. Maybe makes sense to wait until Android V will be available? Its first Developer preview is scheduled for Feb 15”, a comment from the Google Developer on AOSP.

Certainly, the indication from the Google developer regarding the release of Android 15 Developer Preview 1 on Thursday is not a definitive confirmation. While it aligns with a potential schedule, there are several factors to consider. It’s plausible that Google initially planned for this release but encountered delays or changes in strategy. Additionally, there is a chance that the developer’s information won’t be accurate due to human error. Therefore, while this evidence hints at the possibility of Android 15 DP1 launching this week, it’s essential to approach it with cautious optimism.

Historically, Google has released the first developer previews of Android 14 and Android 13 around this time of the year. Therefore, the absence of Android 15 Developer Preview 1 at this stage indicates a slight delay in Google’s usual timeline. Although everything would be in place for DP1 to launch this week, we’ll have to wait until Google makes an official announcement.