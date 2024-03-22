Google is continuing its rollout of Android 15 with the release of Developer Preview 2 (DP2). It is building upon the initial preview launch from the previous month. While DP2 remains primarily targeted at developers preparing their apps for the new operating system, it offers several notable enhancements.

One significant change in Android 15 DP2 is its support for satellite connectivity at the operating system level. This update introduces UI elements designed to ensure a consistent user experience for devices connected to satellites. Apps can now detect if a device is using a satellite network and adjust their functionality accordingly. Core messaging services like SMS/MMS and pre-installed RCS apps can also utilize satellite connections for communication.

Another improvement in DP2 is the enhanced handling of PDFs within applications. Developers can now include rendering for password-protected PDFs, annotations, and in-document search, editing, and selection capabilities. Google Play system will deliver the PDF renderer updates and will not depend on major Android releases. Google promises that the local PDF viewing experience will be faster and use fewer resources in Android 15.

DP2 also brings refinements to various features, including a smoother NFC payment experience and automatic language switching for audio recognition. Developers can now customize how their app appears on the smaller cover screens of flip-style foldable phones, despite Google considering these screens too small for Android apps to run on.

Furthermore, Android 15 introduces privacy enhancements. Such as detecting if an app is being recorded and a new loudness standard for improved audio experiences. Additionally, there are further customization options in the Do Not Disturb mode, allowing users to prioritize specific rules and trigger actions like a black-and-white display, night mode, and wallpaper dimming.

While DP2 primarily caters to developers, it offers a glimpse into the upcoming features and improvements that users can expect with the public beta release scheduled for April. Android enthusiasts can anticipate a more refined and feature-rich user experience with the official launch of Android 15 later this year.