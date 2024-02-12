The recent update from Google, Android 14 QPR 3 Beta 1, introduces not only the handy “Circle to Search” feature to Pixel phones but also includes a hidden surprise—an Easter egg teasing Android 15. Google has a tradition of incorporating a hidden mini-game in every Android release, usually accessible by tapping the logo multiple times.

However, the recent Android 14 QPR 3 Beta 1 update introduces a subtle change in the Android 14 logo—a resemblance to an inverted triangle, akin to the letter “V.” Despite this alteration, there isn’t yet a hidden game hinting at the next Android version. Nonetheless, keen observers have noticed the inclusion of the codename “Vanilla Icecream,” which corresponds to the internal name for Android 15. Although Google has not officially announced a release date for the Android 15 Developer Preview, historical patterns indicate that it may debut later this month.

Following the timelines observed with Android 13 and 14, it’s reasonable to expect that the first betas for Android 15 might become available a few months after the Developer Preview. Following this trajectory, a stable release of Android 15 could be anticipated around October, coinciding with the launch of new Pixel phones, as per Google’s usual schedule. While it’s premature to determine all the features Android 15 will introduce, early clues have surfaced. Notably, in the recent Android 14 QPR3 beta, an “App Pairs” feature emerged, hinting at improved multitasking capabilities for the upcoming Android version.

Google has not provided any official announcements regarding a specific release date for the upcoming Android version. However, the next iteration of Android is actively being developed. As with previous releases, further details and timelines are expected to be revealed in the coming months. As we approach an official announcement, anticipation and speculation surrounding the potential range of new features and improvements in Android 15 are likely to intensify.

Keep an eye out for updates and insights as development progresses.