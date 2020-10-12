Apple 5G iPhone will be the most Popular Model this year

On Tuesday, Apple is having a launch event, and the Company will introduce this year’s iPhone lineup. The launch will start at 1 pm ET. According to the leaker Kang, confirms that Apple will introduce four latest iPhone models that include iPhone 12 mini 5.4 inches, iPhone 12 6.1 inches, iPhone 12 Pro 6.1 inch, and iPhone 12 Pro Max that is 6.7 inches. He also revealed that Apple 5G iPhone will be the most popular device of this year.

All the latest iPhones have 5G support, 5NM A14 Bionic chip. Moreover, Pro iPhones must have three back cameras and 6GB internal memory. We usually see new iPhone releases in September, but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many suppliers in China to operate or shut down in a limited capacity.

Apple 5G iPhone- The Upcoming big Thing in Smartphone Industry

Covid-19 has also affected the sales of the technology market. Apple has also shut down its United State’s retail stores, now few of them have reopened but in restricted ways. All the situation confirms that there would be a delay in releasing iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, and 12 Pro Max.

According to the leakers, they are still unsure which model of the iPhone will have a LiDAR Time-of-Flight depth sensor. However, using this information, the depth can be measured more precisely, which leads to enhance portraits, and improves AR capabilities.

All the four latest iPhone 12 models should have a sub-6 GHz spectrum. These signals penetrate the structure best, travel further, but they lack to deliver the download data speeds that most users expect from 5G connectivity.

Few Top Rumors about iPhone 12

Some top rumours regarding iPhone 12 models are given below:

The starting point of the iPhone mini will be roughly around $699.

The phones might offer 5G connectivity.

iPhone 12 may be available in blue colour.

The four iPhone models could have different release dates.

iPhone may not contain earbuds and an adapter in its box.

There may be four different screen sizes for four other iPhones.

According to the report, we expect to see iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 1 pre-orders begin on 16th October. Whereas iPhone mini pre-order will start on 6th November, and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders will start on 13th November. As per rumours, iPhone 12 will be the most famous lineup of this year.

