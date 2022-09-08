Apple A16 Bionic: All You Need to know About the New Chip

Yesterday, Apple unveiled its number of products including the iPhone 14 series, the Apple watch and the A16 Bionic chipset. Apple A16 Bionic is the latest smartphone chip to feature inside the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The company further claims that it’s the most powerful smartphone chip ever created.

Apple has confirmed the A16 Bionic will be built upon new 4nm architecture, which should be even more efficient than the 5nm architecture from the preceding A15 Bionic chip. The A16 Bionic will also pack 16 billion transistors, a 6-core CPU and 50% more memory bandwidth. As a quick comparison. A15 packs 15 billion transistors since it has a marginally larger 5nm process node. The greater number of transistors generally results in a speedier performance.

Additionally, the A16 features a 6-core CPU, made up of 2 high-performance cores and 4 high-efficiency cores. The company claims the A16 Bionic is the most powerful smartphone chip in the world, supposedly being 40% faster than the competition.

Other notable upgrades include 50% more memory bandwidth, a new neural engine that can perform 17 trillion operations per second, and an Advanced ISP that will help to improve the quad‑pixel camera sensor.

Release date:

The A16 Bionic chip will debut inside the iPhone 14 Pro, which is set to launch on 16 September.

It will also be available inside the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which launches on the same day.

