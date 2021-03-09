Apple Event: First official event is expected on March 23rd

Apple event is expected to take place on March 23rd, 2021. Apple frequently holds spring events to unveil new products, but this isn’t always the case. Apple also publishes items solely via press releases, as it did last year with the 2020 iPad Pro.

Apple event is set to be held digitally and live-streamed via its website and official YouTube channel due to the global health crisis. Both March 23 and March 30 are good guesses for when Apple will hold an event. Apple usually holds event on Tuesdays, and one is expected in the “early spring” to coincide with the release of iOS 14.5’s App Tracking Transparency.

Apple has activated the Items tab in the Find My app for all users in the new iOS 14.5 beta. This is a positive sign that Apple’s Bluetooth tracker product will be released soon.

We’ve also heard rumors about an iPad Pro update, possibly with improved screen technology and a faster A14X chip. Last year, Apple updated the iPad Pro by adding a LiDAR depth scanner, but the device was otherwise largely unchanged.

According to leakers and others, evidence of AirTags’ impending release suggests Apple’s Tile-like tracker. Apple is expected to release mini-LED displays and faster processors in the first half of the year.

Last week, Apple added to the speculation about this year’s Mac product lineup by discontinuing the iMac Pro. A radically redesigned iMac with thin bezels and Apple silicon internals is expected to be released this year. With the iMac Pro’s discontinuation indicating that this will happen sooner rather than later. New MacBook Pro models in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes are also expected.