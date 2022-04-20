A couple of weeks ago, Apple has released the first beta of iOS 15.5. Now, Apple releases the second beta update for iOS 15.5. Alongside that, there’s also beta 2 of iPadOS 15.5, tvOS 15.5, and watchOS 8.6. The latest build of iOS 15.5 beta 2 is 19F5057e. The update comes with different features as compared to the previous iOS 15.4. The new iOS 15.5 beta build brought a handful of features with the main focus on Wallet updates.

Apple Releases Second beta update for iOS 15.5

check out the top features of iOS 15.5 beta 2 so far:

New Request and Send buttons for Apple Cash in Wallet app.

Physical Apple Card is now called ‘Titanium Card’ in Wallet settings.

Apple Pay has been rebranded as the ‘Apple Cash’ Messages app.

Rebrand of iTunes Pass as “Apple Account Card” in the Wallet app.

The new build has turned the iTunes Pass into a new card called “Apple Account.” This card will be displayed in the Wallet app just like the Apple Card and the Apple Cash card. This way, instead of having to show the QR Code when shopping at an Apple Store, the user will be able to complete the purchase using Apple Pay.

On the other hand, iOS 15.5 beta 2 brings a tweak for HomePod 15.5 software version with a new Wi-Fi signal bars in the Home app. For iPadOS users, Apple says Universal Control on version 15.5 requires all devices to be updated to latest betas.

The latest builds can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center for participants in the Developer Beta program.

You can get more information about the update by clicking here