Who doesn’t know about Huawei? In fact, we all. it is one of the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer. Previously, U.S placed restrictions on Huawei and a result of that the company had to sell its Honor sub-brand to get Honor out from under the thumb of the U.S. Huawei founder and CEO Zhengfei has admitted that Apple is making the best 5G phones.

A few years back, Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei also admitted that he is using an iPhone and buys them for his family as well.

Apple Makes the Best 5G Phones: Says Huawei CEO

Ren said in 2019, “iPhone has a good ecosystem and when my family are abroad, I still buy them iPhones, so one can’t narrowly think love for Huawei should mean loving Huawei phones.”