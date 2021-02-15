Apple Makes the Best 5G Phones: Says Huawei CEO
Who doesn’t know about Huawei? In fact, we all. it is one of the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer. Previously, U.S placed restrictions on Huawei and a result of that the company had to sell its Honor sub-brand to get Honor out from under the thumb of the U.S. Huawei founder and CEO Zhengfei has admitted that Apple is making the best 5G phones.
A few years back, Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei also admitted that he is using an iPhone and buys them for his family as well.
Ren said in 2019, “iPhone has a good ecosystem and when my family are abroad, I still buy them iPhones, so one can’t narrowly think love for Huawei should mean loving Huawei phones.”
Furthermore, in 2019, the executive said, “Apple is the world’s leading company. Apple is my teacher; it is advancing in front of us.
In 2018, when Ren’s daughter, Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, was arrested under a U.S. warrant for fraud she had a MacBook, an iPad, and an iPhone in her possession.
According to Zhengfei, the 5G iPhone 12 series is coming with the best 5G enabled handsets currently available. He labelled the devices “the world’s best” 5G phones and has talked up the quality of the technology found in the 2020 iPhone lineup.
In order to promote the quality of Huawei’s 5G networking equipment, Huawei’s CEO has also used Apple’s 5G iPhone models. He said that Huawei remains the world’s largest supplier of networking equipment and we are supporting the progress made by Apple in iPhone 12.
