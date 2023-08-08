Apple Music just announced a new “Discovery Station” to help you find the new songs. The new tab is located under the “Listen Now” section under Top Picks in the ‌Apple Music‌ app. The customized radio station comes with the personalized radio station featuring your name, and it has the “Made for You” label.

According to the rpeorts, the radio station appears to play songs of a similar style to songs that are in your personal library and that you have listened to and liked in the past. It chooses songs you don’t have in playlists or your library.

Apple Music Gets A Discovery Station to Help You Find New Songs

Apple itself has not revealed any information regarding this feature yet. We are unaware at this point about the algorithm Apple used and how it works.

Apple may promote the Discovery Station at some point in the future. However, it now looks like a good way to discover music that is suited to your individual taste.

This new station should at least help Apple catch up with Spotify’s Discover Weekly playlist that algorithmically serves up a batch of recommended tunes for users each week.

Moreover, the feature is available on Apple Music’s mobile, desktop, and web apps for most users. If you are one of those lucky users who are getting this feature, do tell us your experience in the comment section below.

