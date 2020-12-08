The wait s over! After several leaks, rumours and revelations, Google is finally rolling out Apple Music Support on devices which are enabled with Google Assistant. Though there is a pool of devices getting the support of Apple Music, however for users’ understanding these devices include Google Home/Nest Smart Speakers not just from Google but other manufacturers as well. Apple Music is now Available on Google Assistant devices.

How Apple Subscribers can Link Account to Assistant-enabled devices

Users can link Apple accounts to Assistant-enabled device through Google home on their phone. After doing that, the user needs to use his voice to play anything and can also track from Apple’s 70 million huge track library. The track library includes playlist and like songs that are associated with Apple Music Account.

Initially, we had some across Apple Music support on Google assistant enabled device last year. However, it was just a bug that suddenly showed up in Google Home App. Due to this, the feature was removed. The company took 22 months to launch is once again.

At the start, Apple Music will be rolling out to Nest and other assistant devices in US, UK, Germany and Japan. Right now there is no information when this feature will be launched in other regions however one thing is sure other regions throughout the world will also launch this feature.

Moreover, there is another good news for Apple Music for iPhone users. Shazam is offering five months free Apple Music on iPhone so that users can identify songs for free. Christmas offer for iOS users and for six months users can enjoy subscription for free.

Last year, Apple offered a Christmas offer for iOS users with up to six months of Apple Music subscription for free and now again it is making a similar campaign. This time the company has come up with up to five months of free subscription for new users of Apple music.

