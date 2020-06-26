Apple Music Update Adds Important new Feature on Android

The Apple Music app for Android is neglected for a long time and as far as its performance and functionality are concerned, its no surprise that it’s just ordinary. Since the relationships between Apple and Google are improving, it seems the Apple Music app for Android Users is also getting some improvements with Apple music update.

Apple Music has come up with an important feature and some long-awaited improvements that will enhance the overall experience of users. The new version 3.3.0 has included the playback feature fro android devices which means now users can listen to consecutive music tracks without interruptions.

Apple Music Update- New Features and Improvements

Moreover, Apple has also included some enhancements to downloads which can be found by opening the menu. The company has also revealed that it has made changes to Android Auto as well and not just to music downloads. However, it has not shared any more details regarding it.

The app has also got a performance boost so you might feel that Apple Music is now faster on Android. However, for getting the best experience, you need to update the app from Google Play Store and enjoy a fast running app with multiple improvements mentioned above.

