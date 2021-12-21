The tech giant Samsung is currently operating on its first-ever ‘Ultra’ tablet with large screen size. Well, even before the launch, it has got a competitor. It is obvious that it can be none other than its arch-rival Apple. According to a report, the silicon valley giant Apple is following the same path as Samsung and is working on a large 15-inch tablet to compete in this ever-growing tablet market segment.

Apple Plans to develop a 15-inch Tablet to Compete with Samsung

However, according to Bloomberg, Apple will be a little late in joining the competition, as its 15-inch iPad may not be ready for launch in the upcoming year. Then again, Apple isn’t known for instantly working on new ventures, therefore, it’s natural to expect Samsung to open new avenues before Apple takes any step. Conclusively. the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will probably open the door for large-screen tablets, and Apple is getting ready for a stringent response.

Furthermore, another positive aspect for Samsung is that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra might be too old by the time Apple launches its new iPad, and the former may already penetrate into the market till that time.

Expected Specs of the Apple iPad:

Probably, the upcoming iPad would be a multimedia tablet that will emphasize more on performance. However, as per the sources, it can also act as a desktop computer when placed on a desk and connected to proper accessories. In the case of multimedia connectivity, Apple could choose a thicker profile for its 15-inch iPad to make space for a more powerful speaker system.

