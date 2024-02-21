Google recently launched the Gemini Android app. It offers Android users the option to switch from Google Assistant to Gemini as their default AI assistant. There are indications that Google may be preparing to phase out Assistant entirely in favor of Gemini.

If you download the Google Assistant app on Android from the Play Store, you will now receive Gemini AI by default instead. Interestingly, even the app icon displays “Gemini” instead of “Google Assistant.” However, if you had previously downloaded the standalone Gemini Android app, you may now find two instances of Gemini in your app list.

Upon opening the Gemini app that appears after downloading Google Assistant, you can navigate to Settings and opt to switch back to Assistant. Doing so will change the app icon back to Assistant, replacing the Gemini branding.

A Reddit user brought attention to an unusual change observed after a routine app update via the Play Store. Following the update, the Assistant app on their new Galaxy S24 Plus automatically transitioned to Gemini, despite the user never opting to use Gemini instead of Assistant. Notably, the user didn’t have the standalone Gemini app installed on their device before this occurrence.

Google’s decision to provide Gemini as the default option for users downloading Assistant suggests a strategic shift towards phasing out Assistant in favor of Gemini. As Gemini continues to expand its features and adoption, it’s likely to incorporate more functionalities traditionally associated with Assistant. This move signals the beginning of the end for Google Assistant, paving the way for Gemini to become the primary AI helper on Android devices.