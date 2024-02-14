Gemini AI is Google’s replacement for its Google Assistant. It is undergoing a rapid expansion, with its dedicated Android app becoming available in additional countries. According to the product lead for the AI chatbot, Gemini is extending its reach to more regions. Moreover, Gemini has made its debut on iOS, now accessible through the Google app.

For iPhone users, accessing Gemini is slightly different compared to Android. While there isn’t a standalone Gemini app available, you can still enable the AI within the Google app. Simply toggle the option located at the top to activate Gemini functionality.

After opting in for Gemini, your Google app will change to accommodate the new functionality. You’ll notice a switch between the regular search and discover interface and the Gemini interface. There will be a large prompt box at the bottom of the app to indicate it.

To interact with Gemini, you’ll need to tap the microphone button to speak your queries and tap the send button to submit them. Additionally, responses are not automatically read out; instead, you’ll need to tap the speaker icon if you wish to listen to the generated response.

On iOS, you can engage with Gemini using various input methods, including text, voice, images, and the camera. The AI offers a wide range of capabilities, such as providing summaries of complex topics, generating code, composing texts like thank-you notes and emails, creating custom images, and more.

Referring to Android devices, users have the flexibility to access Gemini, Google’s AI chatbot, for contextual help from any screen. This means that regardless of what app or screen you’re currently on, you can invoke Gemini to provide assistance or answer queries.

However, on iPhones, which run on the iOS operating system and come with Siri as the default virtual assistant, this capability is not available. Siri is deeply integrated into iOS and is designed to assist with various tasks and apps. It doesn’t offer the same level of flexibility as Gemini does on Android devices. Therefore, accessing Gemini for contextual help from any screen is a feature exclusive to Android phones.