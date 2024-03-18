Exciting news has surfaced in the tech world, courtesy of leaker @Tech_Reve (via Wccftech) who tweeted a roadmap of upcoming Apple products allegedly sourced from Samsung Securities, a subsidiary of Samsung Group. The Apple roadmap appears to be more reliable than other leaks, hinting at the launch timelines for highly anticipated products like a foldable iPhone and AR-focused Apple spectacles.

What makes this leak intriguing is its apparent authenticity. The roadmap includes forecasts for 2023, such as the introduction of a periscope zoom (similar to the Tetraprism periscope lens in the iPhone 15 Pro Max) and a Titanium casing for the iPhone 15 Pro models, both of which were indeed introduced last year.

Apple Roadmap Revealed: iPhone SE 4, Foldable iPhone, AR Glasses, and Beyond

For the current year, the roadmap mentions the already-released Vision Pro, along with upcoming releases like OLED iPad Pro models expected later this month or next month. It also hints at larger screen sizes for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, as well as the inclusion of Tetraprism zoom for both models.

Looking ahead to 2025, the roadmap suggests the release of the iPhone SE 4 with a 6.1-inch OLED display and a 48MP rear camera, along with triple 48MP cameras expected on the iPhone 17 Pro line. Additionally, it predicts the 2025 iPhone Pro models will feature 12GB of RAM and a 48MP FaceTime camera with optical image stabilization.

In 2026, the roadmap predicts the launch of the first foldable iPhone with a 6-inch cover display and an 8-inch internal screen. It also hints at the introduction of an OLED iPad Air line, including an 8.4-inch model and a 10.9-inch model, as well as 14-inch and 16-inch OLED MacBooks.

The roadmap concludes in 2027, suggesting the launch of Apple’s long-awaited AR glasses, which will replace the iPhone. The Apple Glasses will feature 1.4-inch RGB screens, possibly MicroOLED or MicroLED. Additionally, a foldable iPad with a 20-inch display will also launch that year.

While these predictions are exciting, only time will tell if they come to fruition. As we approach 2027, we will see if this roadmap truly provides accurate insights into Apple’s future product lineup.