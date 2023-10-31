Apple Scary Fast Mac launch event: the 4 biggest announcements

Apple’s highly anticipated ‘Scary Fast’ launch event occurred on Monday. It was a virtual affair; hence, there was no in-person attendance. This event, timed intriguingly in the evening just before Halloween, generated significant curiosity. During this event, Apple revealed its latest M3 chip family, introduced new MacBook Pro models (14 and 16-inch) powered by M3 chips, and unveiled 24-inch iMacs also featuring the M3 chip. For those eager to learn about the new products, here’s a summary of the key announcements from the event.

Apple’s “Scary Fast” Mac launch event unveiled several key announcements:

More Powerful M3 Chips: Apple introduced a new lineup of M3 chips, which are the “first personal computer chips” made using an efficient 3-nanometer process. These chips offer a faster and more efficient CPU, an updated GPU with features like ray tracing, and up to 128GB of unified memory.

Refreshed 24-inch iMac with M3 Chip: The 24-inch iMac received an upgrade with an M3 chip, delivering twice the performance of its M1-equipped predecessor. It includes a 4.5K Retina display, support for Wi-Fi 6E, and a 1080p webcam. The iMac is available in seven vibrant colors and costs $1,299 or $1,499, with preorders starting immediately and availability starting on November 7th.

14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M3 Chips: Apple introduced new MacBook Pro models with either M3 Pro or M3 Max chips. These laptops feature Mini LED displays, improved cameras, a six-speaker sound system, extended battery life (up to 22 hours), and a maximum of 128GB of RAM. They come in space black and silver finishes and start at $1,999 and $2,499, respectively, with preorders open and availability beginning on November 7th.

Entry-Level MacBook Pro without Touch Bar: Alongside the high-end MacBook Pro models, Apple released a more affordable 14-inch MacBook Pro with a base M3 chip, priced at $1,599. It replaces the 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 chip and offers up to 60 percent faster performance. The Touch Bar has been discontinued, and this entry-level model has 8GB of RAM and comes in silver and space gray options. Preorders are available now, with an official launch date of November 7th.

ALSO READ: New Apple Updates: iOS 17.1, iPadOS 17.1 & WatchOS 10.1