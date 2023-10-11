Apple’s iOS 17 has gotten off to a frenzied start, with multiple upgrades released in its early stages. The issue that caused the most concern was one in which the iPhone became uncomfortably hot. However, the most recent update, iOS 17.0.3, addresses this problem. The vast majority of people appear to have had their problems resolved as a result of this. There are even dramatic images that speak to the success of this solution. In addition to that, it appears to have resolved the previously reported issues with battery drain. However, it appears that there is something more going on. This time it has to do with what your iPhone does while you are asleep at night.

When Zac Hall (9to5Mac) picked up his iPhone 15 Pro Max one morning, he found that his iPhone required a passcode to unlock. Face ID would not function. This typically only occurs after a restart or if someone inadvertently accesses it several times. For example, when someone else tries to unlock it. That was exactly what had occurred in this situation, and Hall didn’t give it much attention.

He came across a post on Reddit in which the commenter mentioned that the poster’s iPhone had switched itself off for four hours throughout the night. Hall then realized that this was a cause for concern. After reading this, he examined the battery history in the Settings app on his iPhone and discovered that it appeared the iPhone had also rested by shutting itself off. This led him to conclude that the iPhone had taken a break.

Despite the fact that this unexpected behavior occurred on Hall’s iPhone 15 Pro Max, it is not limited to that particular model. It is important to keep in mind that the issue with the iPhone overheating was not in a single model of the device. Redditors claim that the iPhone 15 Pro, 12 Pro, 14 Pro Max, 13 Mini, and other models have also experienced this issue.

Does it make a difference? The unexpected behavior of your phone is never a pleasant experience, that much is certain. What would have happened if you had set the alarm on the iPhone at that time when the device was completely turned off? Or, is that what actually transpired in any event; it’s possible that the graph reveals something else.

Either we are going to hear from a lot more people who are having this issue. Or it is going to go away completely without a trace. Apple has not yet provided a statement regarding this matter. If we receive any new information, we will add it to this report. Stay tuned for the updates!

