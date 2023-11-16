Caviar unveiled the custom iPhone 15 Pro Max incrusted with Viking armor priced at $ 9 000

Caviar revealed the collection of custom iPhone 15 Pro. The flagship is incrusted with a Viking’s arrow, its price is over $ 9 000. The series features premium materials such as fine gold 24K, forged composites of dark green and blue colors, and highly anticipated titanium as chassis material.

Caviar is a luxury brand based in Dubai, renowned for its fusion of impressive design, rare materials, and cutting-edge technology. This time Caviar has drawn inspiration from Norse mythology. The new custom iPhone series brought to life the concept of masculinity and dynamism as a token of love for Apple gadgets.

The flagship of the Versus collection is iPhone 15 Pro Max Viking priced at $ 9 000. Caviar jewelers have incrusted it with a Viking socketed arrowhead fragment (C. 850-1000 AD). The chassis is made of forged carbon in gray color taken from Lamborghini sports car production. The panel is decorated with 24K gold frames, so the whole composition resembles contours of a helmet.

One of the key highlights of these custom iPhone 15 series is the color options, 4 chassis to choose from – with blue (Nord), green (Verdant), black (Windstorm) and gray (Viking) elements. Apple fans have eagerly awaited iPhone 15 Pro in bright colors however this is not the series can boast. Caviar has fixed the situation by making the custom chassis with forged carbon elements in blue and green colors.

“Masculine and dynamic duet of titanium and carbon immediately draws attention to the owner of the gadget. An imitation of a helmet makes the device look aggressive, epic and royal, bringing back the time of fearless gods and heroes. It will be a great gift for a modern self-confident people demonstrating his uncompromising willpower” – said Ana Al Hosani, Caviar International PR Department.

Besides, the design of this custom iPhone 15 Pro series resembles helmets belonging to different periods of times.

The prices start with $6 860 for iPhone 15 Pro Windstorm, the most expensive model is iPhone 15 Pro Max Viking, its cost is $ 9 000. Verdant and Nord are valued at the same price with Windstorm.

