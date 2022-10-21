Apple Sues Masimo For Copying Apple Watch Masimo sued Apple last year over the use of a blood oxygen sensor

It seems like the legal war between Apple and Masimo is not going to end soon. Yesterday, Apple filed a lawsuit against medical tech company Masimo in federal court in Delaware, accusing the company of “copying” its Apple Watch. Apple revealed in its lawsuit that Masimo copied many of its designs and patents, including health-monitoring technology, case design and chargers.

Apple Sues Masimo For Copying Apple Watch

See Also: Apple AirPods and Mac Accessories Will Start Using USB-C Ports in 2024

Masimo didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. However, an Apple spokesperson said in a statement that it hoped the suit would “protect the innovations we advance on behalf of our customers.”

It is worth mentioning here that Masimo also sued Apple in 2020. The company claimed that Apple had stolen its trade secrets and infringed its patents, including for measuring heart rate and blood-oxygen levels. Last year, it also asked the US government to halt imports of Apple Watches that violate its patents.

For those who don’t know, Masimo largely sells devices for hospitals to manage patient care. In August, Masimo announced its release of a health watch, the W1, which includes many similar health sensors to the Apple Watch.

Apple has a long history of facing lawsuits over its technology. Most recently, those suits included a series of patent battles with smartphone rivals Samsung. Apple settled with Samsung in 2018. Similarly, there has been a legal war between Apple and Nokia which settled down in 2017.

Check Also: Apple Launches the Next Gen iPad Pro with Powerful M2 Chip