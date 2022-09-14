Some latest reports have claimed that Apple suppliers are getting ready for the launch of new MacBook models for its October event. Just recently, Apple unveiled its most anticipated iPhone 14 series alongside Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 8 and 2nd-gen Airpods Pro. Now, the company is planning to launch its MacBook models in the coming month.

Apple Suppliers Preparing for Launch of new MacBook models For October event

There was uncertainty about the launch of MacBook models. Some reports were saying that Apple will launch them in the next year. However, the new report has come in the favour of launching the devices this year. Following are the things that Apple could launch in October,

Updated 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, with M2 chip and MagSafe

10th-generation iPad, with USB-C, A14 Bionic chip, and a slightly bigger screen

Possible next-gen MacBook Pro models, with M2 Pro and M2 Max processors

Possible 2nd-gen Apple Silicon Mac mini

Although, Apple has not revealed any exact launch date. But we are assuming that it could be any day in the third week of October.

However, Apple suppliers are gearing up for shipments of Apple’s upcoming MacBook Pro series, while shipments of the existing MacBook Pro models are slowing down. According to some previous reports, the upcoming 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro will enter mass production in Q4 2022 and will be built on TSMC’s 5nm processes. Let’s see when these devices will be up for sale.

