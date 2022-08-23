New MacBook Pro to Launch Before the End of 2022 with 5nm chips

We already know that Apple is working on its upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Apple will reportedly start mass production of these two MacBook Pro models in the fourth quarter of 2022 with M2 chips possibly made using a 5nm process.

According to some latest reports, the upcoming 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro will enter mass production in Q4 2022 and will be built on TSMC’s 5nm processes.

TSMC has further revealed that its 3nm process will contribute to its revenue in the first half of 2023. Moreover, Apple will be one of those companies that will use these chips with the new process. Based on this, Apple won’t be able to use the 3nm process this year. That’s why Apple will launch MacBook Pro with 5nm Chips this year.

On the contrary, some reports are claiming that Apple will use 3nm-based chips in its upcoming Macbook Pro models by the end of 2022. The mass production of these devices will start in September. So, there are chances that Apple could use TSMC’s latest technology.

Moreover, the previous reports reveal that Apple will use the M2 Pro chip — and possibly an M2 Max — in its 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini models later in 2022 or early 2023.

We have also previously reported that Apple will launch multiple new Mac computers this year. The upcoming MacBook Pros will focus more on improved graphics. Because, MacBook Pro is used by professional consumers who want to perform more demanding tasks on their machines such as video editing, coding, etc.

