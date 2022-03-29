Earlier this month, Apple held its first event of this year. Now, the company is preparing for its next event to take place in June. Last year, Apple sent out invites for its 32nd Worldwide Developer Conference by the end of March. If the company follows the same trend, Apple could send out invites this week for the WWDC event 2022.

Apple to Send Out Invites for WWDC 2022 Event This Week

Last year, the WWDC event took place from June 7 to June 11 where Apple announced iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, tvOS 15, watchOS 8, and much more. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Apple hosted a digital event. This year, Apple is also expected to host a digital-only event.

This year, Apple will announce iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, tvOS 16, watchOS 9, and much more at its 2022 WWDC event. There are some reports claiming that Apple will also launch a new Mac in the summer. There could be a new Mac Pro and the iMac Pro with Apple’s custom chipsets.

Apple has not revealed any information regarding the event yet. But we are hoping something big to be announced at that event.

