Apple to Release an M2 Chip Equipped iPad Pro

The Apple tracker Mark Gurman in Power On newsletter has stated that Apple will be release an iPad Pro with M2 chip. The release will be sometime between September and November. Mr. Gurman further added that Apple might also issue an update tailored for the coming iPad Pros generation and will include support for the MagSafe charging.

Back in 2018, iPad Pro got its very distinct update i.e. a new design of harder corners, an edge-to-edge display and a USB connector. This update came a year and a half after the release of iPad Pro 10.5 in 2017. According to Gurman, Apple this year seems to follow the same pattern. In 2021 Apple launched its M1 chip equipped iPad Pros and the rumored date of the next launch is between September to November 2022.

Earlier in March in the “Peek Performance” the new iPad Air was showcased. Though an update for the iPad Pro was not on their agenda.

Mr. Gurman had last year made the prediction that iPad Pro will come with wireless charging and glass back. Similar news of the wireless charging are confirmed by 9to5Mac; as for the glass back 9to5Mac sources say that Apple may go for Aluminum back with a glass Apple logo rather than full glass back.

Regarding the specs of M2 chip nothing much can be said as till now Apple has not given any information. But Mr. Gurman says that the chip’s CPU might be a bit more faster than the M1. It might come with the same eight-core architecture.

Mark Gurman also predicts that the M2 chip will be coming in this year Apple launches i.e. iPad Pro and 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Mini and 24-inch iMac. Regarding the MacBook Air, the Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts the M1 chip will be used.

As Apple has not given any official statement so we cannot blindly believe what we hear from the different source. Only time will tell.

