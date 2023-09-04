Apple is all ready to launch the 14-inch iPad this year. In his most recent “Power On” newsletter, Gurman said that Apple has been exploring the concept of an even larger ‌iPad‌ since 2021. Most likely Apple will launch a 14-inch model which will be the biggest ‌iPad‌ to date, this year.

The leaker known as “Majin Bu” also claimed that Apple was working on an ‌iPad‌ with a 14.1-inch display and the M2 chip. The rumour was corroborated by oft-accurate display industry analyst Ross Young. He also revealed that the device would have a mini-LED display but no ProMotion for variable refresh rates up to 120Hz.

Apple is Inches Closer to Launch a 14-Inch iPad This Year

In October 2022, another leakster reported that Apple was developing a 16-inch iPad that it hoped to release in the fourth quarter of 2023. The prospective device would have approximately the same screen size as a 16-inch MacBook Pro. It will provide users with a significantly larger canvas to work with. Finally, Young said in December that Apple had shelved its plans to launch a 14.1-inch ‌iPad‌.

The biggest iPads that have been available since 2018 have been the 11-inch and 12.9-inch ‌‌iPad Pro‌. This means that the largest iPads are still smaller than the smallest MacBooks, the M1 MacBook Air and M2 MacBook Pro, which feature 13.3-inch displays. The 12.9-inch ‌‌iPad Pro‌‌ is already in a similar range to the 13.3-inch MacBooks and is rumoured to increase to 13 inches next year. It seems like just a matter of time before Apple offers a significantly bigger ‌iPad‌ model.

So overall, the rumours revealed two different iPads with two bigger screen size options. There are chances that Apple will be working on these models. Anyhow, we have not heard anything about it from Apple itself. So, it is better to wait for more authentic information.

