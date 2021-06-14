Apple Watch: This is how you can check watch’s battery life

The Apple Watch has numerous advantages, but one of them is its battery life. While Apple watches are rated for up to 18 hours of battery life (depending on usage), this isn’t comparable to competitors’ days-long battery life.

While there are numerous reasons to purchase an Apple Watch, battery life remains an issue. Because the Apple Watch does not typically provide as much time away from a charger as other smartwatches, knowing how much energy is left will assist guarantee that the wearable does not run out of juice before being recharged.

By Control Center

You can check the battery level while wearing the watch on your wrist by following the steps below.

Start by going to the Control Center. Swipe up from the bottom of the watch screen to do so.

You will see the battery %.

You can also extend the percentage by tapping on it. The option for Power Reserve mode can be found here.

If your Apple Watch is connected to your AirPods, you’ll get a notification.

By Adding complication to your smartwatch face

You can add a battery complication to some Apple watch faces. You can monitor battery life at a glance this way. It’s worth noting that complications aren’t available on all watch faces. By long-pressing on a watch face and then swiping left, you can determine if it supports the feature.

You can see the battery level by lifting your wrist (or looking at the watch if the always-on display is enabled).



