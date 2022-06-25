Karachi-based social activist and journalist Arsalan Khan goes missing

Arsalan Khan, a social activist and journalist based in Karachi, has gone missing. The family claimed that “unknown persons” abducted him from his home in the early hours of Friday morning.

Arsalan, who is active on social media, particularly Twitter, has worked with a variety of media outlets over the years.

Ayesha, the activist’s wife, later told sources that she went to the Clifton police station to file a first information report, but officials refused. Khan lives in Clifton, which is under the jurisdiction of District South.

When asked if police had taken Arsalan into custody, South District Senior Superintendent Police Asad Raza categorically denied. “No, he is not in our possession.”

According to Raza, police have not looked into the missing persons case. “The family has not approached us yet,” he said, adding that if the family contacts the police, a FIR will be filed.

Arsalan, also known as AK-47 on Twitter, has previously worked as a journalist for various broadcasters, including Geo News. He is also active on Twitter and is currently affiliated with the Karachi Bachao Tehreek civil society organisation (KBT).

کیا ارسلان خان نے کسی ریاستی ادارے کے سربراہ کے خلاف کوئی ٹرینڈ چلایا؟

کیا ارسلان خان نے کسی جلسے میں کسی ریاستی ادارے کے خلاف کوئی نعرہ لگایا یا لگوایا؟

سندھ رینجرز ، سندھ پولیس اور آئی ایس پی آر بتائے کہ ارسلان خان کو کس ادارے نے کس الزام کے تحت اٹھایا؟ https://t.co/2i0XS08fAv — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) June 24, 2022

The Karachi Union of Journalists condemned the “arrest” of the social media activist, calling it a serious violation of free expression. They urged Pakistan’s army chief, chief justice, prime minister, and interior minister to take immediate action to end Arsalan khan “illegal detention” and ensure his immediate release.