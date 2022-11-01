Atomic Heart is Rumored to Debut in February of 2023 Rumors About Atomic Heart Release Date

Unique action RPG Atomic Heart was revealed for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox Series a while back. It was highly anticipated because of the high quality of its graphics and other features. Though a release date has thus far eluded us, recent information from a trustworthy source has thrown light on a possible window of opportunity for the game’s arrival.

Developed by Mundfish and published by Focus Entertainment, who also brought you A Plague Tale: Requiem, Atomic Heart is an innovative action RPG. The game received high marks for its impressively deep combat, atmospheric setting, and especially its cutting-edge visuals on modern gaming platforms.

Despite our repeated attempts to obtain release information, we have been unable to do so. However, a trustworthy source has now provided us with the game’s official release date.

Atomic Heart releases on February 21, 2023, on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC.

Taking everything into consideration, Atomic Heart is without a doubt a game that you will want to add to your Steam Wishlist if you haven’t done so already. Keep an eye on it, as we are unsure of when the pre-orders for the book will become available.

Let us know in the comments whether you are looking forward to trying out Atomic Heart when it is officially released.

