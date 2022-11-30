Check out massive modifications for the Metro 2033

Green Games Group, a modding team, has released the first teaser for Metro 2033: Legacy, an ambitious planned expansion mod for 4A Games’ Metro 2033 Redux that includes an open world-like stage. The team also provided a thorough review of the year’s progress. They currently anticipate that Metro 2033: Legacy is 60% complete, implying that the mod might be published early next year.

Heritage will be successful in convincing Hansa to quit from the Order. He plans to play in a tiny open space between the Kievsky-based station and Smolenskaya Square. According to the author of that change, the site dimensions were calculated on a one-to-one scale. All of the important sites are included on the Heritage map, and most historical structures may be visited.

The Metro 2023 Redux legacy content strategy has a lot to offer this discerning player. Only a judge.

new metro stations, tunnel, and catacomb network; new weaponry, new characters from the source book; completely overhauled interface

For a long time, Project Metro 2033: Legacy was built on an obsolete version of the 2010 original game’s engine. However, towards the beginning of 2022, the project began to shift to the “Redux” version of the game. We had to relocate all development progress, which is why there was such a long period of no project information.