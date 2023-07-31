Baldur’s Gate 3: Release Date, Time & Preload Details

The good piece of information for game lovers is that the highly anticipated Baldur’s Gate 3 is almost here after three years of successful early access. The sequel aims to provide a personalized experience for everyone with hundreds of hours of gameplay. The Baldur’s Gate 3 release date is a few days away. Still, many people are confused about when the game will launch and when the preload begins. So, let’s just find out.

According to the latest reports, upcoming game will have its 1.0 launch on August 3rd, 2023 for PC. The point worth mentioning here is that Larian Studios hasn’t shared the release time for the PS5 launch yet. However, through an official tweet, we came to know that the game will launch in major countries. Let’s have a look at the tweet.

It's almost time: Baldur’s Gate 3 releases on PC next Thursday, August 3rd! Check the map below for the launch timing depending on your location 🗺https://t.co/g0WEm2I7WM pic.twitter.com/UR7NzuWziJ — Baldur's Gate 3 re-rolled the D8 🐙 (@baldursgate3) July 27, 2023

How to Preload Baldur’s Gate 3 Before Launch?

If you are thinking that you can preload the complete game, then you will be disappointed. The short answer to that question is a straightforward no. However, let me tell you that there is a reason why Gate 3 is not available for preload. The game is feature ready, but not content-ready. As the game is technically out, you can download and play the early access. However, going through a traditional preload of the game will mean that the developers making a workaround to guarantee players cannot access the 1.0 content before the date.

