After a little over two years, Electronic Arts and DICE appear to have achieved significant success with Battlefield 2042. When the game was initially released in 2021, it left many players disappointed. The day-one version was plagued with bugs, and several new features that deviated from previous Battlefield instalments were met with a lukewarm reception. However, with continued development and a series of content updates, Battlefield 2042 has experienced a remarkable resurgence, particularly following the launch of Season 6. Data from Steam Charts reveals that Battlefield 2042 reached its highest peak player count in history on October 15, with a total of 101,362 concurrent players on Steam.

This marks the game’s highest player count since November 2022. Over the past 30 days, Battlefield 2042 has seen a 65% increase in its player base. This resurgence indicates that EA’s multiplayer shooter is now thriving.

Battlefield 2042 Hits All-Time High Player Count on Steam

We are not sure about the similar player count increases on PlayStation and Xbox platforms. However, such spikes on one platform often correlate with others. It’s also worth mentioning that EA offered a free trial for Battlefield 2042 recently, likely contributing to the surge in player numbers. Nevertheless, the fact that so many people are actively playing Battlefield 2042 bodes well for the game’s future.

In the latest Battlefield 2042 Season 6, titled “Dark Creations,” a significant amount of new content has been introduced. In addition to a new battle pass and various weapons, Season 6 places a greater emphasis on close-quarters combat. This is exemplified by the introduction of the Redacted map, designed for intense infantry-only firefights. Moving forward, Season 6 will continue to receive updates and additional content, starting off on a strong note for DICE.

For a detailed overview of what Season 6 offers, EA has provided the following breakdown: