Late but Worth it Battlefield 2042 Improvement in the Game

The launch of Battlefield 2042 did not go as planned for EA. While it was expected to be the publisher’s next live service smash, it struggled to get off the ground due to a slew of glitches, a contentious ability-driven specialized system, maps that were far too large, and other issues. While Digital Trends’ reviewer enjoyed the initial game, many gamers did not, so EA spent months making it better. As a result, the release date for Season 1: Zero Hour has been moved back to June 9, more than six months after the game’s initial release.

This mainly consisted of practicing the new map Exposure with the current Specialist Ewelina Lis. Is Battlefield 2042 in better shape now than when it was first released? Yes. Will the features and adjustments be enough to entice you back if you’re not a die-hard Battlefield fan? Not at all.

Battlefield 2042: What’s New?

The key additions to Battlefield 2042 at the beginning of Season 1 are a new rocket launcher-wielding expert named Ewelina Lis, a new map called Exposure situated in the Canadian Rockies, and new weapons like a crossbow, a marksman rifle, and a battle pass with many free and premium unlockable. It’s the most substantial update to Battlefield 2042 since launch, but it doesn’t wholly overhaul or cure the game’s underlying issues.

Starting with the combat pass, you can expect a lot of new realistic designs for your specialists, vehicles, and weaponry rather than any insane crossover or crazy ensembles. It’s a challenge-based game that Halo has demonstrated has drawbacks, but 30 tiers are essential, and the only items unlocked by buying are cosmetics. As a result, everyone will be willing to try out Ewelina Lis, the new specialist. She is a valuable Engineer Specialist because she is always armed with a rocket launcher to assist in destroying vehicles.

Will it Win You Back?

The size issue in Exposure represents the entire Season 1 experience. It has some cool new stuff to check out. But it’s unlikely to bring you back by fixing some of the game’s core issues. Battlefield 2042 fans who have remained with the game. Since its rocky launch should be glad to see new seasonal content. But those who are coming for the first time since launch shouldn’t expect a significant change in the gameplay. Even if the game is now in a better position.

