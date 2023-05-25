5 Best Price Tracking Tools to Try in 2023

In a turbulent online shopping environment, staying up to date regarding the latest prices for your favorite products has become important. Fortunately, there are a number of amazing price-tracking tools available to simplify the process and assist you to save money. Whether you shop through mobile or prefer using web extensions, these tools provide comprehensive features to monitor prices, track historical data, and even offer cashback options. From the reliable price tracker app ShopSavvy to the renowned CamelCamelCamel and the versatile Earny, these price-tracking tools fulfill different preferences and needs. So, join us as we explore the best price tracking tools to try in 2023 and take your online shopping experience to the next level. Best Price Tracking Tools

ShopSavvy is a remarkable price tracker app created by a talented team consisting of Ryland Barnes, Jason Hudgins, and Alexander Muse. What sets this tool apart is its unwavering dedication to simplifying the process of monitoring prices. The best part? this tool is completely free of cost for both Android and iOS users, making it accessible to a wide range of audiences.

The most captivating feature of ShopSavvy is its ability to support both online and physical stores. By simply scanning the QR codes or barcodes of products, users can effortlessly compare prices across various retailers. After a short analysis, the app presents users with the best prices available.

ShopSavvy’s key features extend beyond price tracking. It also offers cashback options, albeit limited to select retailers such as Walmart, Hitcase, and Moose Jaw. Additionally, the app frequently provides buy guides to assist users in making informed purchasing decisions. With its user-friendly interface and intuitive price watch tool, ShopSavvy proves to be a valuable companion for both online and traditional shoppers.

If you’re among those who prefer not to shop on their mobile phones, fret not! The Honey app comes to the rescue. This versatile price tracker is available in two convenient forms: a mobile application and a web extension specifically designed for Google Chrome users. With Honey, you not only gain access to valuable discount coupons but also benefit from referral links that offer additional savings.

Honey excels in various aspects, making it an exceptional tool for price-conscious shoppers. However, one drawback worth mentioning is that the Honey mobile app is unfortunately not compatible with Amazon. This limitation means that you won’t be able to browse products or compare prices within the Honey mobile app specifically for Amazon.

Among its notable features, Honey boasts an extensive collection of discount coupons available for use on over 30,000 shopping websites. It automates operations to provide a seamless experience for users, saving them time and effort. Additionally, Honey offers a handy Droplist feature, which promptly notifies you when there is a price drop on any item you’re interested in. Whether you prefer using the mobile app or the browser extension, Honey caters to your needs by supporting both platforms.

CamelCamelCamel, undoubtedly one of the most renowned price trackers, excels at keeping you informed about the best prices for products you’re interested in. This exceptional tool not only provides Amazon price history charts for millions of products but also allows you to set up watches that notify you when the price of a monitored item drops. Alternatively, if you prefer a more passive approach, you can simply add CamelCamelCamel to your browser and effortlessly monitor prices that way.

With its support for multiple marketplaces, CamelCamelCamel enables you to find the lowest prices on Amazon across the globe. What’s even better is that this powerful tool is completely free to use. You have the option to register and receive email alerts, or you can choose to remain anonymous and receive price notifications through an RSS feed on your preferred newsreader.

Keepa stands out as a top-notch price-tracking tool, despite lacking a dedicated mobile application. However, it functions exceptionally well as a web extension for various browsers. Users can seamlessly utilize Keepa on popular browsers such as Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Opera. This versatile tool ensures that you stay informed about price drops and changes.

One remarkable aspect of Keepa is its commitment to ensuring you never miss out on a great deal, even if you’re not actively using your browser at the time. It promptly notifies you through email and other social media platforms, guaranteeing that you stay updated on live offers and price reductions. Keepa goes the extra mile by keeping track of international Amazon prices, allowing you to explore the best deals from around the world on a daily basis.

While Keepa may not offer a dedicated mobile application, it compensates for it by providing mobile applications for both iPhone and Android users. This ensures that you can conveniently access Keepa’s features and functionality on your preferred mobile device. Among its key features, Keepa facilitates price comparison with eBay, enabling you to make informed purchasing decisions. It diligently monitors the complete price history of products, empowering you with valuable insights.

Earny is one of the best price trackers available on the web. It goes above and beyond by providing insights into whether price drops are even possible for the items you’re monitoring. What sets Earny apart is its ability to scan your emails, allowing you to track prices not only on Amazon but also on other online stores like Walmart, Nike, and more.

One of the standout features of Earny is its cashback option. If the price of an item you’ve already purchased drops, Earny ensures you get a refund on the difference. Yes, you read that right! Say goodbye to those frustrating moments when you buy something at full price, only to see it go on sale shortly afterward. Earny has your back by refunding you the price difference for items you’ve already bought, making it an incredibly cool and valuable feature.

While Earny’s service is not entirely free, the subscription costs are more than reasonable. For just $4.99 per month or $39.96 for an entire year, you gain access to its comprehensive suite of features. In the event that you receive an alert for a price drop on a previously purchased item, Earny deducts a 25% fee and refunds you the remaining amount, ensuring you still save money.

Earny offers flexibility in terms of platforms. You can download the app for both Android and iOS devices, or you can add it as an extension to your Chrome browser. The app is free to use unless you require access to premium features.

Our Preference:

We are certain that by now you will have a good idea about the best price tracking tools available. Our advice would be to give each of them a try to decide the price tracker that works best as per your requirements. To save your time, we also have a couple of suggestions for you. In our opinion, Keepa and ShopSavvy are worth considering. These trackers not only offer instant and reliable price alerts but also offer great deals.

Final Words:

We hope this article has provided valuable insights to assist you in making an informed decision. Feel free to let us know in the comments which price tracker you opt for, and don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or further suggestions.

