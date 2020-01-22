Best Selling Items For Your E-store in 2020

For both home-based and traveling entrepreneurs, e-commerce is one of the hottest industries. There are many different motivations for starting an e-commerce company and many different desired outcomes. Many entrepreneurs want an eCommerce shop to boost their current profits, and may even find it a hobby, while others want to reach a point where their primary job is their online retailer. Each eCommerce entrepreneur shares a common aim, no matter what they sell. Here’s a guide to best selling items on your e-store in 2020.

You’ll need to know what to sell and how to source it before you build your online store. For example, fitness, technology, summer dresses, pet products, and baby products are popular right now.

One site where you can do some work is Amazon, just look at and write down the top-selling products in a specific category. This technique is well known, but as you sell these best selling items on your platform and not Amazon, you don’t have to think about any direct competition.

We’d like to be completely honest with you before you ask why we’re adding these trending niches to our list. Some of those products that best sell online may not work for your store. Why? For what? Because they are being sold by many sellers online. It becomes a regular item when everyone sells a trending and most selling item and loses its appeal. That’s why we mention the 2020 trend-setting niches

Best Selling Items on your E-store in 2020

Wireless charging stations

Wireless charging stations offer its users liberty and versatility. Essentially, you don’t rely on the location of power sockets, thanks to them. So, in a more convenient and user-friendly way, you can charge your mobile phone or tablet or any other device. This is the best selling items in 2020 you can have on your e-store.

The next big thing in Smartphone Accessories is wireless phone chargers. Why? For what? Now people want to ease in every step of their lives, you can provide them comfort by offering them wireless chargers in your e-store. Wireless charging is not the new idea, this technology has been known for several years however it recently got attention in the mobile phone market and that also from the e-commerce platform.

AS we have heard of drop shipping business making headlines in the eCommerce industry. You can directly import products from the retailers online and drop ship to your store.

Shape wear

Shapewear is a comfortable underwear fitting designed to control and shape the body. Shapewear is a perfect example of a starting point for a niche. It’s not as big as fashion or underwear for women but is expected to grow in 2022.

Also, fashion retailers stock their stores with bodysuits that help create a slimming silhouette. Although shapewear in the lingerie industry is still popular. The high in demand product could flourish the sales of your e-store.

Smartwatches

Every year about 1.2 billion watches are sold worldwide. And the number goes up. We had seen the rise of minimalist watches last year. Smartwatches are likely to continue to an upward trend in 2020 as well. Usually, the end of the year appears to be the peak of sales because of New Year gifts for your loved ones. However, the addition of a similar summer product would be prudent to ensure higher profits year-round.

Perhaps important of all, the smartwatch has so many features to recommend and sell in your e-store. You can answer the phone through your smartwatch, write messages, get immediate access to the wide range of online information. Besides, they have all the functions which most fitness trackers do.

Minimalist Accessories

At the eCommerce market, minimalist accessories are in trend. Whether you are looking for smart wallets, minimal jewelry or hair products, these all best selling items hit the boom in the market.

From a compact wallet in a handy or coin box, minimal jewelry necklaces or hairpins can generate high revenue for your store. All you need is effective digital marketing to increase the presence of your product on different social media platforms.

Projector/ Mobile phone Screen

Binge-watching television series is the new all since Netflix and Google Play came on the scene. If your audience enjoys an evening in, they’ll need a projection screen to heighten the atmosphere by viewing the next best thrilling show. Screens continue to be an integral part of the different home appliances and devices for personal use, to say nothing of mobile phones and tablets.

Since, technology rules, we will be facing an immense innovation in different tech-based products in 2020.

Phone Lenses

External phone lenses help to record images easier. It comes in different shapes and settings. Check for those with better quality and a greater amount of orders when selling on your e-store. Over the last few years, phone lenses have been on the market and remained a top-selling product at most dropshipping stores. It is good to see that they have still not lost their charm.

Detox Tea

Several different types of teas and juices have been found to benefit from detoxification. The total detox market is huge and there’s sure to be a good niche to have. You can always go organic, it is a good idea. Matcha tea and Moringa dry leaves are the best-selling items on your eCommerce store.

Party Poppers/ Supplies

Parents spend a lot of money on birthday parties for their children. And decorating is nothing more than a pain. Birthday and party accessories could be a blessing if available at home to decorate according to the needs of your kid. Party poppers and supplies are in huge demand and generate a high volume of revenue through eCommerce.

Time to get selling

These are some of the best selling items to be sold in 2020 but so much more to choose from. Finding the right products for sale is just a part of the equation. The real trick is to find out how to market them.