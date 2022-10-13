Best Smartwatches Under PKR 5000 in Pakistan

Smartwatches have taken over the market with a storm. Many people now prefer smartwatches over conventional watches. The reasons are obvious as smartwatches have a number of additional features compared to a traditional watch. For example, you can measure heartbeat and blood pressure, calculate footsteps, measure oxygen, dial call, receive emails & messages, etc. Furthermore, there are a number of smartwatches on the market with Apple & Samsung watches taking the lead, however, they are pretty expensive. People with a limited budget of around PKR 5k might be dishearted. Well, they don’t need to as we are going to mention some of the best smartwatches under PKR 5000.

Best smartwatches under PKR 5000

1) Haylou Solar Ls05

First of all, we would like to clear up slight confusion regarding this smartwatch. Haylou Solar is NOT solar-powered. The watch dial (22mm) features a 1.28-inch TFT display with a 240 x 240px resolution. Although it is not a high-end display, but if we consider the price it is a decent screen with an excellent 30-day standby time. Moreover, it is so light that you almost feel as though you are wearing a Mi Band. And the band is composed of silicon, allowing users to comfortably wear the watch for extended periods of time, even during exercises. The Haylou Solar utilizes an interchangeable standard 22mm resin strap. Haylou built the strap with a quick-release pin to make it simpler to switch to a strap that better complements your clothing if you feel the urge to do so.

The Haylou Solar is equipped with 12 sports modes that provide consumers with professional training regimens. One of our favorite features is basic step recognition because it can provide precise step statistics with distance and calorie consumption. Moreover, in order to promote a healthier lifestyle, the watch contains a heart rate sensor that measures heartbeat around the clock. It detects any underlying heart problems and changes the internal workout plan accordingly. For pairing purposes, you only need to scan the QR code, download the software, then pair the Haylou Solar with your smartphone. The website also provides multiple download options for the Haylou Fit app. Following the pairing procedure, you will be directed through the setup tutorial as you enter your personal information so that it can deliver more precise data. After that, you will be provided with the remainder of the Haylou Fit app.

Our Verdict:

The reason for placing this watch at the top is that it has some impressive features and also comes under the brand name Xiaomi.

Price (PKR): 4,999/-

2) Tuker HW7 MAX:

CHENZKJ has returned with the HW7 Max smartwatch, a new Apple Watch series 7 Clone with a huge display. The wearable is a sporty watch with a square form and a 1.99-inch IPS display that is equipped with a number of capabilities, such as NFC Access control, Heart rate monitor, Blood Oxygen Monitor, Multi-sports mode, and Bluetooth calling. Therefore, let’s delve into the specifics. The HW7 Max is a waterproof smartwatch with an IP67 rating, so it can be worn when washing your hands or on rainy days. The heart rate sensor on the smartwatch captures data about our heart rate over the course of 24 hours.

This wearable also allows you to regulate your sleep due to its comprehensive sleep monitor. In addition, it features a pedometer and allows us to control and evaluate daily calorie expenditure. In addition to the previously mentioned functions, this HW7 Max smartwatch is also equipped with a speaker and microphone, allowing you to make phone calls right from the device. Additional Features include a Blood Sugar monitor, Multisports modes, AI Voice assistant, and Find Phone. This smartwatch’s 200 mAh battery allows for two to five days of normal use and seven days in standby mode.

Our verdict:

HW7 Max’s top-of-the-line features including NFC access control, big display, and catchy outlook make it the second contender on our list.

Price (PKR): 4,999/-

3) i9 Pro Max:

I9 Pro Max is a new series 7 Apple watch clone that is offered for a very low price on the market. It is one of the best smartwatches under PKR 5000. The device is a square fitness smartwatch with a 1.75-inch IPS display and other functionalities. I9 Pro Max is a waterproof smartwatch with an IP67 life rating, so you may use it when washing your hands or on rainy days. The wearable features a heart rate sensor that records our heart rate throughout a 24-hour period. This model helps you regulate your sleep owing to its comprehensive sleep monitor. In addition, it features a pedometer and allows us to control and evaluate daily calorie expenditure.

In addition to the previously mentioned functions, this I9 Pro Max smartwatch is also equipped with a speaker and microphone, allowing you to make phone calls right from your wrist. Additional Features include a Blood oxygen monitor, a Blood pressure monitor, Multisports modes, a Sedentary Reminder, a Find Phone option, and Bluetooth. This smartwatch contains a 200 mAh battery with a normal usage time of 1-2 days and a standby time of 7 days.

Our Verdict:

The i9 Pro Max’s ability to accurately measure heartbeat, calories, etc. makes it the third-best smartwatch on our list of best smartwatches under 5k.

Price (PKR): 4,399/-

4) HW22 Pro max

The HW22 Pro Max watch has a square design that is trendy and reminiscent of the Apple watch series 6. It measures 44.1*38*13.5mm and weighs around 50g. Two physical buttons are located on the right side of the casing. It is responsible for interface switching and the activation of running back. The device’s opposite side features a standard setup, including magnetic connectors for charging and a heart rate sensor. The HW22 Pro Max watch boasts a 1.78-inch Large IPS touchscreen with 2.5D curved glass and 320 x 385-pixel resolution. In addition to its 18 watch faces, this accessory is available in black, blue, pink, and silver.

The IWO HW22 Pro Max is a waterproof smartwatch with an IP67 rating; you can wear it when washing your hands or on wet days. The device’s heart rate sensor captures data regarding our heart rate over the course of 24 hours. This smartwatch also allows you to regulate your sleep due to its comprehensive sleep monitor. In addition, it features a pedometer and allows us to control and evaluate daily calorie expenditure. The wearable is also equipped with a microphone and speaker, allowing for direct phone conversations to be made through a smartwatch. Blood oxygen and Blood Pressure Monitor, Multisports mode, call and message reminder, Sedentary reminder, and Password Lock are among the other features. The battery life of the smartwatch is two to three days of normal use and seven days of standby. All these features make it one of the best smartwatches under PKR 5000.

Our verdict:

The HW22 is placed at the fourth spot because of its intuitive interface, curved glass, and multisports mode. It is a good choice for a smartwatch lover under 5k.

Price (PKR): 3,799/-

5) i8 Pro Max:

I8 Pro Max is a budget-friendly Apple Watch 7 clone that is now accessible on the market. It is a sporty smartwatch with a square shape, a 1.75-inch IPS screen, and multiple capabilities, such as a Heart rate monitor, Blood Oxygen Monitor, Blood Pressure Monitor, Multi-sports mode, Bluetooth calling, and 10 built-in games. Furthermore, i8 Pro Max is a waterproof smartwatch with an IP67 rating, so it may be worn when washing your hands or on wet days. The heart rate sensor on the smartwatch captures data about our heart rate over the course of 24 hours.

Due to its comprehensive sleep monitor, this Apple watch clone also allows you to manage your sleep. In addition, it features a pedometer and allows us to control and evaluate daily calorie expenditure. In addition to the previously mentioned functions, this I8 Pro Max smartwatch is also equipped with a speaker and microphone, allowing you to make phone calls right from your wrist. This device’s 200 mAh battery offers a usual usage range of 2 to 5 days and a standby period of 7 days.

Our Verdict:

i8 Pro Max’s catchy appearance and built-in games make it an excellent option for youngsters. However, it’s not the latest due to which it has been placed at the 5th spot.

Price (PKR): 3,899/-

Conclusion:

We have carried out extensive research and listed the 5 best smartwatches under PKR 5000/-. You can also easily buy by tapping the link with each smartwatch. If you like our article or have any queries regarding it, do mention them in the comment section!

