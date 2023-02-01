Advertisement

Frauds associated with banking are quite common these days, though the banks themselves have nothing to do with it. There are scammers who are indulged in fraudulent activities and they steal the amount from people by using names of the banking chains. One such scam has surfaced on internet and is associated with National Bank of Pakistan. Before going into details, one need to beware of NBP Online Verification Fraud.

Advertisement

Many Users got an Online campaign, asking them to register themselves for online verification of their NBP account. The add revealed that this message is inline to the directives laid down by Ministry of Finance Government of Pakistan.

The ad further tells that if people want to keep using their account of National Bank of Pakistan, they need to carry on Online verification, otherwise their account will be blocked. The add also gives the technical issue as a reason behind this.

Advertisement

After giving this information to users, it ask users to verify their account online through the comfort of their home and ask them to click on the WhatsApp button below it for this.

This ad was also received through WhatsApp as well. Many people took to social media and shared screenshots.

Advertisement

Regarding this, National Bank of Pakistan, has developed a customer Awareness tab for users which tells users that they should not fall pray of such activities.

Here are the directives offered by NBP on their official page:

Advertisement

Do not share any details related to your bank account, debit/credit card, and personal details on telephone call or email even if the caller/sender claims to be someone from NBP, State Bank, FBR or any government/law enforcement agency.

Do not click on links or download attachments received via email, SMS, messaging apps (WhatsApp/Facebook Messenger etc.) or found on the internet websites. They may steal sensitive information for fraud.

Never download software/apps from untrusted or suspicious internet websites and mobile app stores.

Do not handover your debit/credit card or ATM card to anyone.

Never share your ID, password, debit/credit card number, PIN number or One-Time Password (OTP) of NBP Digital App.

Never use your Name, CNIC No. and/or Date of Birth as password.

Also Read: FIA Arrests 415 Fraudsters For Involvement In Financial Frauds