Binance’s CEO Becomes one of the World’s Richest Person

Crypto trading apps are now being used extensively in all corners of the world. The top crypto trading app among many others is ‘Binance.’ Many people have invested in this crypto trading and gained tremendous returns. Therefore, because of prolific success, its CEO has become one of the world’s richest billionaires. According to new calculations from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, who is the CEO of the crypto exchange Binance, has joined the world’s top billionaires, with an estimated net worth of over $96 billion.

Changpeng “CZ” Zhao Becomes the New Crypto Billionaire

Furthermore, Zhao’s anticipated worth now even rivals Oracle ( ORCL ) founder Larry Ellison and surpasses that of Mukesh Ambani (India’s business tycoon). The rise of the Chinese-Canadian entrepreneur is astonishing as he accumulated immense wealth in the rapidly-moving world of digital currencies. Zhao launched Binance back in 2017 afterward he never stopped and gradually built it into one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges.

Moreover, a spokesperson while talking to CNN business said,

CZ intends to give away most of his wealth, even 99% of his wealth, just like other entrepreneurs and founders.