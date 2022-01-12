Binance’s CEO Becomes one of the World’s Richest Person
Crypto trading apps are now being used extensively in all corners of the world. The top crypto trading app among many others is ‘Binance.’ Many people have invested in this crypto trading and gained tremendous returns. Therefore, because of prolific success, its CEO has become one of the world’s richest billionaires. According to new calculations from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, who is the CEO of the crypto exchange Binance, has joined the world’s top billionaires, with an estimated net worth of over $96 billion.
Changpeng “CZ” Zhao Becomes the New Crypto Billionaire
Furthermore, Zhao’s anticipated worth now even rivals Oracle (ORCL) founder Larry Ellison and surpasses that of Mukesh Ambani (India’s business tycoon). The rise of the Chinese-Canadian entrepreneur is astonishing as he accumulated immense wealth in the rapidly-moving world of digital currencies. Zhao launched Binance back in 2017 afterward he never stopped and gradually built it into one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges.
Moreover, a spokesperson while talking to CNN business said,
CZ intends to give away most of his wealth, even 99% of his wealth, just like other entrepreneurs and founders.
In recent years, other popular business leaders, like Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg, have signed the Giving Pledge. The giving pledge is an initiative initiated by Warren Buffett and Bill and Melinda Gates to motivate the world’s richest personalities to donate the bulk of their wealth to charity.
It is pertinent to mention here that in 2021, a few other crypto founders also made immense profits as the value of virtual coins ramped up. The Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin and Coinbase founder Brian Armstrong both became billionaires in the last year.