The incumbent government has been focusing on providing ease of access to the investor community. Keeping that in mind, the Board of Investment (BoI) rolled out three online platforms in order to facilitate local and foreign investors to get themselves registered for zone enterprises along with a comprehensive database of existing and potential investors that will help in ramping up business activities.

BOI Rolls Out Online Platforms to Facilitate the Investor Community

The three online platforms namely Pakistan Regulatory Modernization Initiative Strategy (PRMI), Special Economic Zone Management System (SEZMIS), and Investor Relationship Management System (IRMS) were launched by World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner, and Senior Private Sector Specialist IFC Charles Schneider respectively.

While elaborating about the online platforms, BoI Secretary Fareena Mazhar said the main purpose was to go for a gradual transition to a paperless environment that will lessen the compliance burden for businesses and the investor community.

Secretary-General Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry Abdul Aleem and CEO Pakistan Business Council Ehsan Malik showed complacency with the government’s direction for the development of private sector growth via digitization and reformation of the regulatory landscape.

IFC Senior Country Manager for Pakistan Nadeem A Siddiqui said,

We have been working with BoI to design and implement investment strategies while modernising systems through revamped websites and digital portals. Future of Pakistan anchors around its economic growth,” said Mr Turner. “UK with its partners is very proud to be supporting the regulatory efforts at Federal and Provincial level as these will lay the foundation for regulatory system of tomorrow’s Pakistan. Mr Benhassine told that the PRMI will significantly contribute to sustainable regulatory reforms and integrate the investor community across country via automation.



