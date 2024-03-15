All COD Fans, brace yourselves as the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is just a week away from its global launch. Reports claim the handheld battle royale is set to brag an immense arsenal of playable guns. The game developer, Activision recently confirmed that Warzone Mobile will launch next week. It will bring 77 weapons from Modern Warfare 2 and 46 from Modern Warfare 3. There will be a total of a whopping 123 weapons for players to use or unlock on day one. OMG! Isn’t it exciting?

All CoD players who have unlocked guns in MW3 and MW2 will be able to use them in Warzone Mobile instantly if they link their Activision ID to their game. Moreover, the new players will be able to unlock everything the game has to offer. For instance, gamers can complete challenges to unlock items by earning Arsenal Coins. These coins can be used to purchase weapons and Aftermarket Parts, the latter of which there are 25 in the mobile BR game. The challenges offered in the game include:

Getting two kills with an SMG

One kill with a melee weapon

Three kills with an LMG

It is pertinent to mention here that challenges reset every few hours to give a chance for players to unlock more. There will be plenty to use on a single day for all players who have been playing the past few CoD games, or just Warzone. Even though, they can bring their favorite load-outs from Warzone on PC or console. In addition, the much-anticipated game will boast multiplayer modes on maps like Shipment, Shoot House, Rust, and more. It will allow players to level up their universal battle pass and more while on the go.