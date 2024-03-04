Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Set for March 21 Release on iOS and Android

Fans of the ‘Call of Duty’ franchise are eagerly anticipating the upcoming release of ‘Warzone Mobile’ on iOS and Android, scheduled for March 21. The mobile version of the popular first-person shooter has been highly anticipated since preorders began over a year ago. Originally slated for a May 2023 release, the project was delayed to November 2023 by Activision Publishing. However, unforeseen delays pushed the release date further.

The new official launch date of March 21 for both iOS and Android devices has been accompanied by a new trailer. ‘Warzone Mobile’ will include Battle Royale modes as well as traditional ‘Call of Duty’ modes like Team Deathmatch and Domination. It will feature classic maps familiar to fans of the franchise.

While the main map, Verdansk, will support up to 120 players, down from the original 150 on consoles and desktops. It will include the popular Gulag feature from previous versions. Additionally, Rebirth Island will offer 48-player matchups.

Pre-order numbers for ‘Warzone Mobile’ have been impressive, with over 50 million players signed up already. Those who pre-order will receive bonus cosmetics, including two weapon Blueprints and an Operator skin for Ghost.

The impact of ‘Warzone Mobile’ on the existing ‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ game remains uncertain. Microsoft, the owner of Activision, has hinted at the possibility of phasing out the older title in favour of the new mobile version. However, no official statement has been made regarding the future of ‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ beyond the release of ‘Warzone Mobile.’

