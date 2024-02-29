Paranormal Activity: Found Footage Game Set to Terrify Players in 2026

One of the most successful horror movie franchises in the past two decades is making its way to gaming platforms. Paramount Game Studios has partnered with DreadXP and DarkStone Digital (helmed by solo developer Brian Clarke) to develop Paranormal Activity: Found Footage, a horror game set to release on multiple platforms in 2026.

Drawing from the lore and world established in the seven-film series that began in 2007, Paranormal Activity: Found Footage marks the first non-virtual reality game in the franchise.

Check Also: The Unstoppable Hype: GTA 6 Journey to Release

True to its name, the game will also adopt the found-footage style of the movies. The specific details are scarce. However, the Paranormal Activity: Found Footage will introduce an innovative “haunt system.” This system will dynamically adjust the intensity and types of scares players encounter based on their choices and actions. Similar dynamic scare systems have been employed in games like Don’t Scream, which garnered attention during its early access phase, making it intriguing to see DarkStone Digital’s implementation.

Brian Clarke, known for creating the critically acclaimed first-person horror game The Mortuary Assistant, expressed his enthusiasm for the project. “My latest project is a Paranormal Activity game,” Clarke, also a co-director at DreadXP, shared on X. “I am beyond excited to be doing this as I have loved this series from the very beginning and it heavily shaped my style of horror.”

With Paranormal Activity: Found Footage set to expand the franchise’s narrative into the gaming realm, fans can anticipate a spine-chilling experience that stays true to the iconic found-footage style that has captivated audiences for years.

See Also: Baldur’s Gate 3 Continues Winning Streak With 5 Nominations