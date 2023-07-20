Calling All Bluey Fans: Videogame in Development, Clues Unearthed Online

Treasure hunting is the gameplay focus of Bluey: the Videogame, which will be released for personal computers (PCs), PlayStations 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox gaming consoles.

It adds, “Follow the Heeler family on a holiday adventure to find a treasure hidden by Bandit and his brothers many years ago,” and it invites the reader to participate in the hunt. “The game’s story mode tells a family-friendly adventure about creating your own cherished memories with your family, and it takes place in five iconic show locations,”

According to the same description, a firm called Artax Games based in Madrid is in the process of developing Bluey: the Videogame. This company would have needed to submit 30 minutes of gameplay video in order for it to be categorized as “level 2 gameplay.” It seems to be a different release than Bluey: Let’s Play!, which is a mobile game that is being created by Budge Studios. That game’s trailer was revealed earlier this month.

The announcement of the new video game comes just a few days after the program’s executive producer, Daley Pearson, gave fans the assurance that it would be returning for a fourth season.

“There will definitely be more Bluey. The amount of families who have taken Bluey in is a privilege that we don’t, and have never, taken that lightly,” Pearson told the Courier Mail.

The ABC made the announcement earlier this month that the show that had won awards from the Bafta, Emmy, and Aacta had achieved the highest total audience of any series to ever air in Australia, with an average of 11 million viewers per episode of its most recent season. This figure takes into account views from all of ABC’s broadcast channels as well as iView. Cubby (12.7 million views), Relax (12.7 million views), and Dragon (12.1 million views) were the three episodes that received the most views. (To put that into perspective, the Opening Ceremony of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics was seen by 3.7 million people).

Fans of the series include many famous people, such as Billy Joel, Ryan Gosling, and Natalie Portman. The series is about a Blue Heeler girl who is six years old and her family. The soundtrack became the first children’s record to reach number one on the charts in Australia in 2021; a follow-up album titled Bluey: Dance Mode! was published in April of that same year.

More than sixty countries have access to this series, which was developed by Joe Brumm and is produced by Ludo Studios in Brisbane. The ten most current episodes of season three have recently concluded broadcasting on ABC in Australia.

