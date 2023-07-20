Calling All Bluey Fans: Videogame in Development, Clues Unearthed Online
Is it possible that the most popular cartoon dog Bluey could soon get her very own video game?
After a Twitter bot monitoring Australian video game classification decisions announced a new rating, internet sleuths speculated that a Bluey game was in development. A general rating of G was given to Bluey: The Videogame.
According to a full listing on the Australian government’s classification board website, the game – which has not been announced – originates in the UK, where all commercial rights to Bluey are held by the BBC. And while receiving a classification does not mean the title will be made or has even been officially licensed, this particular game seems to have heft behind it: it lists Outright Games as its publisher, a British company known for its Paw Patrol and Peppa Pig titles.