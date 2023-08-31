Can Pakistan Launch 5G in next 10 Months as Claimed by Minister? Find out!

5G or the fifth generation of technology holds great value in modern times owing to its numerous potential benefits. Many developed countries around the globe have started to roll out 5G. In this regard, the caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Dr. Umar Saif has announced that the 5G services will be rolled out in Pakistan within the next 10 months.

The announcement came after the caretaker Minister held a meeting with the Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Maj Gen (R) Hafeezur Rehman. Besides, the high-level meeting discussed the complex matters related to telecom, the impending 5G auction, and spectrum allocation.

Is Pakistan really going to launch 5G in the next 10 monts?

Well, in our opinion, the caretaker minister of IT & Telecom has made some populous claims about the roll-out of 5G, because things look grim right now. As per a poll conducted by Phoneworld recently, about 65% of the population isn’t satisfied with the performance of the cellular networks. Moreover, there are many areas in the country where people don’t have access to 3G/4G services and even basic telecom services. So, before rolling out 5G, the authorities should work towards the improvement of the existing telecom network.

Coming back to the meeting, the minister presented details about the forthcoming plans related to telecommunications, the launch of the 5G spectrum, and plans for optimal spectrum utilization. He also shed light on the significance of optimal spectrum utilization and the coordinated deployment of 5G.

In addition, the caretaker minister showed his sheer determination to eliminate any impediments by setting up a priority-based criterion. Moreover, he particularly emphasized that challenges regarding taxation, telecom density, and spectrum management would be dealt with in an active manner.

Moreover, the minister reinforced its stance regarding the administration’s commitment to improve the quality of telecom services, thus enhancing the user experience. The minister also highlighted the importance of optimizing existing telecom provisions to make sure citizens take the maximum benefit from these services.

