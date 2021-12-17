After a very long time, Pakistan has got the opportunity to host an OIC summit. For this purpose, full-proof security measures have been taken by the government. In line with that, the Ministry of Interior has said that the mobile phone services in Islamabad will remain suspended during the summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC),

Cellular Services to Remain Suspended in Islamabad During OIC Summit

According to the sources, cellular services will remain suspended for three days i.e from Dec 17 to Dec 19. The OIC summit will formally initiate from today onwards.

The OIC meeting will primarily focus on ways to mobilize support for rendering adequate food, medicine, and shelter to millions of Afghani citizens who are facing a food and health calamity after the fall of Kabul in mid-August.

In a notification, the Ministry of Interior informed that the cellular services will be blocked from Islamabad Airport to the Red Zone. Furthermore, the ministry also told that it had sent a letter to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for the implementation.

In addition to that, the command of the Parliament House has also been handed over to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) for 8 days to host the extravagant summit of Muslim nations. Subsequent to that, in a statement, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid said,

The final decision in this regard would be made tomorrow as consultations were still underway.

Moreover, Assistant Secretary-General OIC Tariq Ali Bakheet had said the OIC summit in Islamabad on Sunday will adopt a clear strategy to deal with the “humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan”.

