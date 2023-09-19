Check out Microsoft’s Disc-less Xbox Series X Design with A New Gyro Controller

Microsoft is planning to refresh its Xbox Series X console in 2024 with an all-new design and features. Microsoft accidentally revealed through FTC the unannounced console refresh. The new Xbox Series X design looks a lot more circular than the existing console. Moreover, it will ship without a disc drive.

The documents reveal it has 2TB of storage, a USB-C front port with power delivery, and an “all-new, more immersive controller.”

Microsoft will announce the new controller, codenamed Sebille, later this year. It will include an accelerometer for gyro support. It has a two-tone colour scheme and will support a direct connection to the cloud, Bluetooth 5.2, and a presumably updated “Xbox Wireless 2” connection. Microsoft also lists “precision haptic feedback” and “VCA haptics double as speakers” as specs for the controller. It will also have quieter buttons and thumbsticks, a rechargeable and swappable battery, and modular thumbsticks, and you’ll be able to lift it up to wake it.

Microsoft is also adding Wi-Fi 6E support, and a Bluetooth 5.2 radio in the new Xbox Series X design. Moreover, the company is shrinking the existing die to 6nm “to improve efficiency.” The PSU power will be reduced by 15 per cent, according to Microsoft’s document. Surprisingly, Microsoft is targeting the same $499 launch price of the Xbox Series X.

Microsoft lists a roadmap for this new Xbox Series X console and controller, alongside a refreshed Xbox Series S with 1TB of storage. Microsoft just launched a refreshed Xbox Series S in black. The company also created the world’s first pizza-scented Xbox controller. However, there could be another refresh on the way in 2024 with Wi-Fi 6E support and Bluetooth 5.2. It will also include this new Xbox controller.