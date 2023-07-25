Microsoft Creates World’s First Pizza-Scented Xbox Controller

If you guys are pizza lovers then this must be a very good piece of news for you all. Microsoft has recently teamed up with Paramount Pictures to create Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans a limited pizza-scented Xbox controller. Wait, What? Yes, you heard right. This all-new Microsoft Xbox Controller will let you avoid sweaty pong after hours of gaming. You will just smell like pizza from the get-go. The point worth mentioning here is that it is the “world’s first-ever pizza-scented controller” and is part of a marketing effort for the upcoming highly anticipated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie.

The movie will air on August 2nd, 2023. The Xbox controller will look like a pizza-shaped scent diffuser. Moreover, it will come in 4 different variations each representing a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle: Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo. It is the perfect combo for gamers interested in playing the timeless arcade game Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge on Xbox Game Pass. Isn’t it? However, Non-Xbox Game Pass subscribers can also get the game on sale for $19.99 on the Xbox Store now.

How to Win Pizza-Scented Microsoft Xbox Controller?

The interesting piece of news is that all fans can enter a giveaway to get their hands on this amazing controller. They can do this by retweeting the official Xbox Game Pass sweepstakes tweet on Xbox Game Pass’ “X” previously known as Twitter. According to Xbox, Gamers need to follow the rules of the giveaway. Let me tell you that TMNT fans under 18 will, unfortunately, not be able to enter the giveaway. The giveaway will start from July 24th till August 13th, 2023. Moreover, the controllers cannot be purchased after the giveaway ends unless some winners sell it through eBay or auction sites.

the pizza party never stops with these guys🍕 follow @XboxGamePass & RT this post with #XboxTMNTMoviesweepstakes for a chance to win these TMNT-inspired controllers! be sure to see @TMNTMovie in theatres 8/2/23 in the US! ages 18+. ends 08/13/23. rules: https://t.co/C2Pjfi7yru pic.twitter.com/h6P3sjcvu7 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) July 24, 2023

Microsoft is known for its unique collaborations with Nike’s red-themed Jordan and Taco Bell’s iconic “bonk” SFX console editions. So, that’s not new for the company. Unfortunately, all controllers in limited edition make them difficult to acquire.

