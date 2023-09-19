A few months earlier, some reports claimed that Google’s Tensor G4 processor would be based on an Exynos chip, just like previous-generation Tensor chips. The Tensor G4 will power the next year’s Pixel 9 series. Some other reports suggest that this Samsung chipset will be the Exynos 2400, which will arrive with the Galaxy S24 early next year. However now, the Tensor G4 chipset appeared in the latest leak revealing more details about it.

Check Out More Details About Google Pixel 9’s Tensor G4 Chipset

The codename of the Tensor G4 is ‘Zuma Pro,‘ and the processor is currently running on a development board with the codename Ripcurrent Pro. Reportedly, the chipset is being co-designed by Samsung’s System LSI arm. It will offer a slight upgrade in terms of performance over the nine-core Tensor G3. For reference, the codename of the Tensor G3 is ‘Zuma,’ and the codename of its development board is ‘Ripcurrent.’

On the other hand, the Tensor G5 processor which will power the Pixel 10, will reportedly feature a “fully custom” design. That means it will not be based on an Exynos chipset. Google also plans to get the Tensor G5 manufactured by TSMC rather than Samsung Foundry.

Additionally, Google is going to launch the Tensor G3-powered Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro smartphones on October 4, 2023. These phones will have better designs and improved cameras. Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will have bigger ISOCELL GN2 primary camera sensors. The Pixel 8 Pro also uses a 64MP ultrawide camera, while the Pixel 8 will use a 12MP ultrawide camera. The Pixel 8 Pro reportedly has a 48MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom.

We will get more details about it in the coming days. So stay tuned.