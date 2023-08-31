As soon as Apple announced the launch date of the most anticipated iPhone 5 lineup, Google made an announcement about the launch event of its Pixel 8 series. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are getting official on October 4.

Unlike Apple’s event, which is taking place as usual at its campus in Cupertino, California, Google chose New York City as its venue. Both events start at 10 AM local time.

Google Officially Announces October 4 Launch Event for the Pixel 8 Series

Google says it will “introduce the latest additions” to its Pixel portfolio of devices on October 4 at the launch event. This implies the Pixel Watch 2 might also launch at the same time. The company also leaked its own upcoming Pixel 8 Pro smartphone mere hours ago on its online store.

Check out more details here: Google Pixel 8 Pro Leaks on Google Store

Now if we talk about the alleged specs, both phones have appeared in many leaks and renders. The Pixel 8 Pro has been leaked a lot recently. The phone will come with a temperature sensor on the back. It will have a 6.7-inch 120 Hz QHD+ LTPO OLED screen, the Tensor G3 chipset, 12GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage. Moreover, the phone will have an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

Additionally, the phone wil feature a triple rear camera system (50 MP main with OIS, 64 MP ultrawide, and 48 MP telephoto) and an 11 MP selfie snapper. The Pixel 8 Pro will have a 4,950 mAh battery with support for 27W wired charging. Unsurprisingly it will run Android 14 out of the box.

On the other hand, the Pixel 8 will have the same chipset and Android version, the same selfie camera, the same storage options and fingerprint sensor. It will have a 6.17-inch 1080×2400 120 Hz touchscreen and a dual rear camera system (50 MP main, 12 MP ultrawide). The phone will have a 4,485 mAh battery with support for 24W wired and 12W wireless charging.

See Also: Google Details New Dynamic Island Technology For Pixel Smartphones