China arises as second major Bitcoin mining hub

Digital currency trading is a new trend in the market these days. As it exists independent of any government, state or any financial institution so restriction and hurdles are less. It works independent of central bank and hence more people are moving towards Bitcoin trading. Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance (CCAF) gave a report in which America is at the first ranking to house Bitcoin followed by China which is the second dominant country housing Bitcoin despite the ban since the last year. It means China has become the second major Bitcoin mining hub.

China was the major mining hub worldwide when the ban was imposed on Bitcoin trading in 2021. After the ban CCAF released a detailed mining data in October 2021 which showed a drastic decline in hash rate bottoming out at 57.47 exahashes per second (EH/s). Even in the ban China still had need for the undergoing mining facility and hence started the undercover operations and gained 21.11% of the global hash rate.

This year the CCAF reports shows U.S. with leading the leading country with 37.84% of total global hash rate. Out of this Georgia provides 30.76% hash rate, Texas provides 11.22% hash rate and Kentucky provides 10.93% hash rate. Other countries also contributed in a successful rate including Kazakhstan gave 13.22%, Canada contributed 6.48% and Russia provided 4.66% of the global hash rate.

The Bitcoin trading has great adaptability in many country of the world. Just few months after the dip in 2021 due to Chinese ban, the hash rate again acquired the pace and started rising to all time high (ATH) global Bitcoin hash rate of 248.11% EH/s in February 2022.

The increasing rates show that all Chinese miners had not left the work, they still are working for the progress. The Bitcoin trading will soon spread in more countries and the ban from China will also get dropped for the betterment of the world.

