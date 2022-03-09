China Hacked U State Government networks with the help of APT41

With the increasing use of the internet and social media usage, society has changed completely with easy access to information, data storage, and analysis for future predictions. Individuals, companies, and governments all are getting benefits from this magnificent technology. But side by side when there is a blessing, there are also spoilers who try to ruin the peace and try to deceive others. There are hundreds of cybercrimes that are reported all around the world imposing more responsibility on companies to use a safe and secure network to keep customer and business information safe and protected. Another big cybercrime got publicized which is said to be state-backed and hence can take shape of an immense dispute. China has hacked at least 6 U.S. State Government networks with the help of APT41 which is a big issue and has shaken people all over the world. The research has been given by cyber security firm Mandiant.

APT41 is a famous Chinese cyber threat group that carries out espionage activities since 2012. It has already targeted many companies in 14 countries including healthcare, telecom, technology, education, and video game industries. It also tracks individuals and conducts surveillance. It is also involved in crypto-jacking, ransomware, and leaking of corporate information including confidential customer data, software code signing certificates and business information. The researchers have assessed this group as a Chinese state-sponsored espionage group and it also conducts financially motivating operations. APT41 is known for sending spear-phishing emails with attachments (including compiled HTML files).

U.S. State Government networks Hacked

APT41 exploited log4j which is a widely-used open-source software program. Recently many studies quoted that this software program has many security flaws. This time APT41 has carried out a dual crime of espionage and cybercrime operation together. It has targeted the U.S. State Government Networks and has been reported to be financed by the Chinese Government.

The reason behind this cyber-crime campaign is not very clear but seems to be to gain illicit access to the confidential information of the U.S. government’s strategies and future development plans. The tussle between China and U.S. has always stayed top of the story. Time will show how this espionage operation at the state level will further lead to tension in this relationship.

Also Read: Official Data of Ministry of Finance Gets Hacked in a Recent Phishing Attack