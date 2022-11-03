China to export high speed train technology to Pakistan

Pakistan to get a high-speed train since China is all set to export high-speed train technology to Pakistan that travels at 160 km/h speed. This news was announced by broadcaster China Central Television.

According to the news, the first batch of 46 train carriages have been loaded and will be shipped today. Other than this, parts for 148 carriages will also be shipped to Pakistan to assemble. This is the very first time China has exported technology.

The exporting of technology and products associated with it is a great step to promote scientific and technological cooperation. This will help promote technological interventions in Pakistan and will have a great economical impact on the country.

Through this fast-speed train, transportation efficiency will be improved in the country and people would be able to travel conveniently. The design of the train supports large passenger capacity and small axle load, which is economic and energy-saving.

Exporting high speed train technology to Pakistan will strengthen strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Xi Jinping met at the People’s Great Hall of China and ensured the strengthening of the strategic partnership between the two countries, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Under this partnership, China and Pakistan have joined hands to make the construction of the economic corridor more switch and accelerate the construction of infrastructure for the Gwadar Sea Port. The promotion of an ‘all-weather strategic cooperation partnership’ between the two nations was also discussed and measures to strengthen it were also enlightened.

